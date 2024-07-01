iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.54. 17,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 149,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on AILE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on iLearningEngines
iLearningEngines Stock Performance
iLearningEngines Company Profile
iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iLearningEngines
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.