iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.54. 17,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 149,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on AILE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

