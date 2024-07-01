IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares UltraShort Health Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShares UltraShort Health Care Stock Performance
RXD stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
ProShares UltraShort Health Care Profile
