IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares UltraShort Health Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Stock Performance

RXD stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Get ProShares UltraShort Health Care alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.