iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.