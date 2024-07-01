indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,255 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 902,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of INDI opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
