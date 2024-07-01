Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $6.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 995,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.09.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
