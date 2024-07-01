Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $6.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 995,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

