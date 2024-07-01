Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the period. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 10.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 2.80% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $25,050,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 422,021 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

