Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 1,010 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 1,010 ($12.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.70) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 871.17 ($11.05).
In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.40), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($601,992.13). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
