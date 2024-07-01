ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.67. ING Groep shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 282,297 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

