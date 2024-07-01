Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.11% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

XDQQ stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

