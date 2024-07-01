Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 227,381 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $625.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

