Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 698,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,611.0 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $14.92 during trading hours on Monday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.
Inpex Company Profile
