Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 698,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,611.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $14.92 during trading hours on Monday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

