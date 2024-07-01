Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNR remained flat at $3.30 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,839. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

