Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $448.10

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $448.10 and last traded at $443.67, with a volume of 211869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $444.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

The firm has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.83 and a 200 day moving average of $383.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

