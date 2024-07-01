Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.