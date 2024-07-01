Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,171,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 520,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 383,994 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,600,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

