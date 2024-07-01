Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.93

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

