Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 209,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 603,840 shares.The stock last traded at $23.46 and had previously closed at $23.80.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at about $23,312,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,267.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 427,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 294.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 293,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 292,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

