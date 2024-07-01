Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

