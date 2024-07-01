Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 25.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $936.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

