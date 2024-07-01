Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.