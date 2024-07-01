Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.9% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 221,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,383,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

