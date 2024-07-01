Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

