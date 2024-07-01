Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Trimmed by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,219 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,885 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,484,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,410.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,936. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.