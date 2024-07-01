Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,718. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

