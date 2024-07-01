Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPLV stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

