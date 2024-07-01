InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 39,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,195. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

