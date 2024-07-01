InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 39,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,195. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
