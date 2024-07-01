Investec Group (LON:INVP) Price Target Increased to GBX 660 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.85) to GBX 660 ($8.37) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.53) on Friday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 428.30 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 595.50 ($7.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.40.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £419,688.60 ($532,397.06). In other news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £419,688.60 ($532,397.06). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £279,999.20 ($355,193.71). Insiders have sold a total of 287,667 shares of company stock worth $158,410,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.