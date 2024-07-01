IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Head to Head Contrast

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -671.00% -31.76% -28.17% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -20.73% -9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $22.04 million 67.45 -$157.77 million ($0.83) -8.47 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares IonQ and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.71%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

