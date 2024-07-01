Ironwood Financial llc Has $16.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,727 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
