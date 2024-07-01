iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 170.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.