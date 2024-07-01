iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

