iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

