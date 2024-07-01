iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

