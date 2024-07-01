iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 353,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,379 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 88,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 100,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
