iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 399.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after buying an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

