iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

