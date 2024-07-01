iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AGG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,185. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

