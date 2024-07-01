iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

