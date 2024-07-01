iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
USXF stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Stories
