iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

