iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 547,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 727,563 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 131,535 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

