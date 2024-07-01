iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 547,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 727,563 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $26.19.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
