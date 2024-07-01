iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lowered by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,339 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

IAU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $43.94. 1,693,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,254. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.