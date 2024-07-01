iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,014 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMT opened at $27.31 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

