iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.11

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 20126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
