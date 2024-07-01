iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.97% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. 8,217 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $660.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

