iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.75 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.