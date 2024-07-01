iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ACWI opened at $112.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $113.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.