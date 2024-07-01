iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $112.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $113.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.