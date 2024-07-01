iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

