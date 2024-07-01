iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

