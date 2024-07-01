iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

